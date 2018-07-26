HOUSTON ASTROS

SOLD OUT! Astros fans wait hours to get their hands on a Josh Reddick bobblehead

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
WOO! The Astros released their bobblehead of the month for July, which features outfielder Josh Reddick.

As soon as fans were allowed inside the team store, the bobbleheads sold out. On eBay, fans are already selling the Reddick bobbleheads for as much as $500.



The Reddick bobblehead has protective eyewear, similar to what he wore after winning the World Series, a championship wrestling belt and bald eagle.

Fans who wanted to get their hands on one had to line up at midnight Wednesday at the Astros team store. They were given wristbands to ensure their purchase, and people had to stay in line to get their bobblehead.

Fans were seen lined up outside the team store, with some who have been there since Wednesday afternoon.

"I got the ring. I got the trophy and so I want to start having that collection and that way I can pass something on down to my children down the road," Justin Danna said.

The Astros gave out 150 of the bobbleheads.

