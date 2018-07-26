HOUSTON ASTROS

Josh Reddick's special needs baseball field now open in Georgia

EMBED </>More Videos

Josh Reddick holds autograph session at Whataburger Monday (KTRK)

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Georgia (KTRK) --
Astros outfielder Josh Reddick is giving back to his hometown in Georgia. The Josh Reddick Field is now open after beginning construction in 2017. He said it is always right to give back to where you grew up.

It is the only stadium in the area that's accessible to all children with special needs. The entire field is turf, making it easier for those in wheelchairs. The dugout will also be accessible for everyone.

Thirty years ago, Reddick's father lost fingers and part of his arm in a work-related accident and Reddick said it was difficult at times. That was a factor in him wanting to give back to Effingham County.


The $1 million field has reached its opening. Reddick said it will be a bigger accomplishment to see children's joy while playing than the actual field finishing construction. He followed the opening ceremony closely while in Los Angeles for a series against the Angels.



The first game at the field was played by the Effingham County Navigators. All players wore No. 22 in honor of Reddick.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsHouston AstrosGeorgia
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HOUSTON ASTROS
New additions help Dodgers edge Astros 3-2 to prevent sweep
Astros try to solve road woes in San Francisco vs. Giants
Astros reinstate Osuna after completing suspension
Astros' George Springer injures thumb on slide; X-rays negative
Roberto Osuna addresses Astros in closed-door meeting
More Houston Astros
SPORTS
Texans in 60 seconds: Travis Johnson talks Texans offense
New additions help Dodgers edge Astros 3-2 to prevent sweep
Astros try to solve road woes in San Francisco vs. Giants
Astros reinstate Osuna after completing suspension
Astros' George Springer injures thumb on slide; X-rays negative
More Sports
Top Stories
Baytown police officer vanished after leaving home
2 children allegedly killed by their own father identified
How store clerk arrested is connected with deadly DWI crash
Human chains formed to rescue swimmers in Lake Michigan
Sisters on a mission to reunite family after decades apart
5-vehicle crash kills 2 in Fort Bend County, deputies say
How this couple paid off nearly $124,000 of debt in 3 years
Police jump to rescue passenger in a fiery crash
Show More
'The Facts of Life' actress Charlotte Rae dies at age 92
Message led to discovery of 11 kids in filthy compound
Man struck and killed in NW Harris County
63 shot, 10 dead in Chicago since Friday
4 new BCycle stations installed at Texas Medical Center
More News