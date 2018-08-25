SERENA WILLIAMS

Serena Williams' 'Wakanda-inspired' catsuit outlawed by French tennis officials

French Tennis Federation's president told Tennis Magazine her outfit at the French Open this year will not be allowed, saying "one must respect the game." (KGO-TV)

FRANCE --
French tennis officials are saying sorry, Serena -- there's a new dress code next year.

French Tennis Federation's president told Tennis Magazine her outfit at the French Open this year will not be allowed, saying "one must respect the game."

RELATED: Serena Williams opens up about childbirth nightmare

Serena jokingly called it her "Wakanda-inspired catsuit" -- a reference to the movie "Black Panther."

Tennis officials will now ask manufacturers for an advanced look at uniforms for next year's tournament.
