Hightower High School senior becomes Eagle Scout and helps spruce up field house

By Joseph Gleason
MISSOURI CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- With just weeks away from the start of high school football season, one Hightower High School senior linebacker is ready to help lead his team to victory.

Christian Hood is more than just a football player, he's also an Eagle Scout.

Hood earned the highest rank in scouting on Aug. 10 when he and his teammates installed plants and benches outside the school's field house for one of his service projects.

He referred to it as a 'beautification project' and says since his freshman year, he saw his teammates sit on a curb next to a dumpster. That's when he knew the area needed an upgrade.

"I was thinking, 'Hmm. It would be a good idea to put some benches right here and put some nice landscaping,'" explained Hood.

Hood remembers first joining the Boy Scouts of America and says the organization helped shape him into the person he is now.

"I remember like middle school when I first got into, like, boy scouting, I held leadership positions in the troop," he recalled. "It definitely started to build me as a leader."

Hood plans to play football for Duke University next year.

