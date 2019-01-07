BOY SCOUTS

Houston-based troop recognizes 12 members for Eagle Scout achievement

Over the weekend, one Houston-based troop recognized 12 members who earned the title of Eagle Scout.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Reaching the rank of Eagle Scout is a journey many young men start, but only a few finish.

Over the weekend, one Houston-based troop recognized 12 young members who earned the Eagle Scout rank.

According to Scoutmaster Dameoin Crook, less than five percent of the Boy Scouts will go on to reach the rank, but since its charter in May of 1968, Troop 342 has continued to break barriers and break records.

In order to reach Eagle Scout rank, the scouts have to earn a minimum of 21 merit badges.

"It's a culmination of seven long years of countless hours I've spent camping," Eron Lord said. "Hundreds of hours of service projects."

"It feels pretty amazing," Marcellus Jordan said. "Up until this point, we've been told what it means to be an Eagle Scout. To finally be one, it's great."

Reaching the rank is also a symbol of what each of them has done and what each will do.

