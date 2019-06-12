Yordan Alvarez becomes first player in franchise history to homer in his first 2 major league games

Yordan Alvarez has now hit two home runs in his first two games.
With that swing of the bat, Alvarez is in the history books. He is the first Astros player to ever hit a home run in his first two major league games.
"I think that the kid could be a star. I mean he golfed a home run tonight. He barely even swung the darn thing," an Astros fan said.
Alvarez hit a two-run shot in his debut on Sunday.
"I haven't been around him enough to see how he really responds to the success or failure," AJ Hinch said. "But after the couple of punch outs, he stays on the ball, he's got tremendous strength. It was a nice swing. We needed as many runs as we could get tonight."
The 21-year-old Cuba native is no stranger to hitting home runs.
Before he was called up to the majors, he hit 23 home runs in the Pacific Coast league in 56 games. Now that he is bringing that power to the big leagues, fans can't get enough.
"Watch out Astros fans. You are going to be rooting for him like Bagwell and Biggio, and it is going to be crazy. He is going to be in the Hall of Fame in 20 years," a fan said.
That remains to be seen, but along with a team record, Alvarez has the admiration of even the youngest Astros fans.
"Alvarez is a beast and Gucci," an Astros fan said.
Alvarez himself described the historic start as incredible and emotional.
"It's something incredible and emotional. I can barely describe it, to be able to hit two home runs in my first two games in the big leagues," Alvarez said through a translator.
The Astros had four home runs during Tuesday's win against the Milwaukee Brewers.
Yuli Gurriel, Robinson Chirinos and Tyler White also homered for the Astros, who won for the fourth time in five games.