Rockets signing DeMarcus Cousins on 1-year deal, ESPN reports

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=8070917" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> With their two superstars wanting to leave, the Houston Rockets' season with James Harden and Russell Westbrook on the roster will be awkward. But the team is reportedly OK with that, as the video breaks down.

HOUSTON, Texas -- DeMarcus Cousins has agreed to a one-year deal with the Houston Rockets, a source told ESPN's Tim MacMahon.A two-time All-NBA center and four-time All-Star, Cousins has only played in 78 regular season games over the last three seasons due to a myriad of leg injuries.Cousins most recently tore his ACL last August as a member of the Los Angeles Lakers. That injury came after a left Achilles tear in January 2018 as a member of the New Orleans Pelicans and a quadriceps tear in April with the Golden State Warriors.Cousins, 30, spent the majority of last season rehabbing with the Lakers but was waived in February to clear a roster spot for Markieff Morris.Jeff Schwartz, Cousins' agent, recently told SLAM that his client is nearing full recovery but likely won't be ready to start the season.In his nine NBA seasons, Cousins has averaged 21.2 points and 10.9 rebounds a game.