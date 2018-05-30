HOUSTON ROCKETS

Houston Rockets offering 50 percent off all apparel and headwear

The Houston Rockets' hope of going to the NBA Finals was cut short Monday with a Game 7 loss to the Warriors in the West finals.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
While many Houston Rockets fans are still down after the team was eliminated from the Western Conference Finals, there is some good news.

The Rockets announced that they are selling some gear for half off.

Today's online and team store special is 50 percent off all headwear and apparel. The sale does not include jerseys.


This come just days after the Rockets lost to the Warriors in Game 7 on Monday night 101-92.

