Sports

Rice Stadium ranked on worst football stadium list

Rice University rightfully deserves its scholastic accolades, including the most recent ranking as the top university in Texas. But Rice Stadium?

Eh.

Based in part on online reviews, Rice Stadium ranks as the eighth worst stadium in college football, according to a new list from personal finance website MoneyWise. The website weighed other factors, such as gameday attendance, to rate college football stadiums in the NCAA Division I Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS).

MoneyWise flags the 47,000-seat Rice Stadium for the vast number of empty seats at many Rice home football games and for needing serious upgrades. "The stadium dates back to 1950, and its upper bowl, in particular, has been poorly maintained. Fans say upgrades are long overdue," MoneyWise says of the home of the Rice Owls.

To read more about this story, visit our partners at Houston CultureMap.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportshoustonhouston2015 philadelphia mayoral electionhouston culturemapcollege football
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fans resell Kanye West' Sunday Service tickets for up to $500
Tickets to FREE Kanye West concert at Lakewood Church goes in minutes
13 Investigates: Significant jail time rare after kids get hold of guns
Cool start to Sunday with mild temps in the afternoon
Child injured in drive-by shooting at gas station
Woman falls out of moving car after argument with husband
Teen arrested for DUI after high-speed police chase
Show More
Overnight fire damages 27 cars at auction site
Kanye West shops and Kim Kardashian skates at the Galleria
Kanye West's first visit in Houston this weekend: Jail
Court blocks Rodney Reed's execution indefinitely
Kim Kardashian West visits TX death row inmate Rodney Reed
More TOP STORIES News