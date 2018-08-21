Post Oak Little League team slides in mud after tough loss

A dream run for Post Oak Little League in the Little League World Series ended Monday night after the team dropped a 7-6 game in extra innings.It was a tough loss, but the team didn't seem to take it too hard.The players went back to being 12-year-olds shortly after the game, by sliding down a muddy hill and laughing together.While this season is over, there's plenty of more baseball in the future for these guys.Thanks for a great season, Post Oak Little League.