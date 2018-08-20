SPORTS

Post Oak Little League eliminated after leading 4-0 in 5th inning vs. Georgia

EMBED </>More Videos

Post Oak Little League eliminated after comeback loss

WILLIAMSPORT, Pennsylavnia --
A dream run for Post Oak Little League in the Little League World Series ended Monday night after the team dropped a 7-6 game in extra innings.

Houston's team held a 4-0 lead heading into the bottom of the fifth inning after a two-run home run by Ryan Selvaggi.

After allowing two runs in the fifth inning to Peachtree, Georgia, the Southeast region champions, Post Oak added an insurance run in the top of the sixth inning after Matthew Hedrick hit a triple into the right field corner and scored on a throwing error in the same sequence.

Post Oak sent Ethan Goldstein to the mound to close out the game in the sixth. In that inning, Goldstein allowed two hits, including the game-tying homer with two outs.

Post Oak re-took the lead at 6-5 in the eighth inning, with a go-ahead run by Selvaggi.

Post Oak, however, allowed a hit and a walk that led to a game-tying run at 6-6 in the bottom half of the eighth.

After going cold in the top of the ninth, Post Oak allowed Georgia to score the go-ahead run.

The loss is the second straight for the Southwest region champions in the double-elimination tournament. Post Oak lost to Staten Island, New York on Sunday.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportslittle leaguebaseballu.s. & worldHoustonPennsylvania
SPORTS
Astros outfielder George Springer out of lineup with tight quad
'You gotta be all in': Nun describes throwing perfect first pitch
Hernandez returns to Mariners' rotation vs. Astros
Simone Biles sweeps US gymnastics championships
More Sports
Top Stories
Elderly woman allegedly duped into buying trucks for these men
2 children reported missing in NW Houston found safe
Father charged with murder alleges wife strangled his 2 girls
Child left in car 'since morning' in southwest Houston
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Girls outraged after school dress code video goes viral
10 provocative questions about Dave Ward's return to ABC13
Police: Woman opened fire at warehouse, killing manager
Show More
Harvey's flood forced Meyerland homeowners to leave or lift
Harris Co. real-time maps help you decide flood evacuation
Man molested by priest at boy's camp calls for accountability
Why did jurors choose probation for doctor in patient's rape?
2nd robbery suspect arrested after woman run over by car
More News