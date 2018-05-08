Ready for tomorrow's Game 5? WE NEED YOU LOUD, H-TOWN!



Happy Hour at ALL concession stands, ends at tip-off at 7:00PM! 🎉



🍺 $5 BEERS

🥤 $2 SODAS

🍿 $2 POPCORN

🌭 $2 HOT DOGS



🎟 >> https://t.co/Veb3QtVm4p pic.twitter.com/lFgrjSv96e