HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --The Houston Rockets could punch their ticket to the Western Conference finals Tuesday night with a win over the Utah Jazz.
Game five kicks off at 7 p.m. at the Toyota Center, but there's a reason to be out there long before tip off.
The team is having a Lift -Off Party with former Houston Rockets shooting guard Vernon Maxwell starting at 4:30 p.m.
Then at 5:30 p.m., the Toyota Center doors open and fans can experience happy hour pricing on beer, soda, hot dogs and popcorn.
Ready for tomorrow's Game 5? WE NEED YOU LOUD, H-TOWN!
Happy Hour at ALL concession stands, ends at tip-off at 7:00PM! 🎉
🍺 $5 BEERS
🥤 $2 SODAS
🍿 $2 POPCORN
🌭 $2 HOT DOGS

Happy hour ends just in time for the game, where every fan will find a special game five t-shirt at their seat.
All fans in attendance for Game 5 will receive a H-Town #Rockets 2018 Playoff Tee courtesy of @adidasHoops!
Limited Tickets Still Available for Game 5
But be sure to bring your energy if you're heading to the game. The Rockets say they'll need the fans' support to close out the series.
"That team is going to be desperate. They have nothing to lose. They are going to give everything they have. They are going to start maybe grabbing us, try to get us out of the game," said Rockets Power Foward Clint Capela.
Tickets are still available on the Houston Rockets website.
