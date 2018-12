It's the gameplay that has everyone buzzing!North Shore High School won the state football team championship with a last minute Hail Mary pass against Duncanville Saturday night.The winning touchdown was passed by player Dematrius Davis, who launched it to teammate A.J. Carter with only a few seconds left in the nail-biting game.The game ended in 41-36 and the Houston high school team claimed the Class 6-A division one title.