SPORTS

NFL head coach Condoleezza Rice? One team might make it happen

EMBED </>More Videos

Sources: The Cleveland Browns want to interview the former Secretary of State for their head coaching vacancy.

CLEVELAND, Ohio (KTRK) --
How does NFL head coach Condoleezza Rice sound? The Cleveland Browns might make it happen.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Browns are interested in interviewing the former Secretary of State for the job.

If an interview were to happen, Rice would be the first ever woman to interview for an NFL head coaching job.

Unfortunately, the Browns were quick to deny the rumors for now.


Rice was also quick to dismiss the notion on her Facebook page, but did implore teams to consider hiring more women into the coaching profession.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsCleveland BrownsnflpoliticsOhio
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Redskins QB Alex Smith suffers severe ankle injury against Texans
Which player had the best sneakers of Week 5 in the NBA?
Rockets roll to fourth straight win after dethroning Kings
Harden nets 34, Rockets win 4th straight 132-112 over Kings
More Sports
Top Stories
SKETCH: Suspect wanted for fatally stabbing man near bus stop
2 dead after vintage WWII plane crashes near Texas apartments
Vehicle fire causing major delays on I-45 North
Showers moving into parts of Houston temperatures expected to drop this evening
Body found near where 49ers fan went missing
Man shot in the face in southwest Houston, police say
Happy Birthday, Mickey Mouse!
How to cook turkey: Recipes from Butterball
Show More
Infant botulism cases a reminder for parents to avoid honey pacifiers
Boy with sickle cell disease is cop for a day
Korean War vet gets high school diploma at 93
Local firefighters deployed to help with California wildfire
2 would-be robbers shot and killed in north Harris County
More News