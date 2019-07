There are locker rooms... And then there's the #LSU locker room pic.twitter.com/3f7FG8QDu8 — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) July 22, 2019

BATON ROUGE, Louisiana (KTRK) -- LSU's football team is living the life of luxury. Check out this video of their newly renovated locker room!It includes beds for each player and a new performance nutrition center for players to recover quickly.Some people online are comparing the locker room to an airplane cabin.The total cost of the renovation project was $28 million. LSU begins its 2019 football season on August 31 against Georgia Southern.