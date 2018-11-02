SPORTS

NBA head coach Gregg Popovich shows off Beto O'Rourke support

The Air Force veteran and current Team USA head coach silently throws his support behind Beto O'Rourke just days before the election.

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KTRK) --
Just days before the election, current San Antonio Spurs and Team USA head coach Gregg Popovich was seen wearing a Beto O'Rourke hat at practice.

Popovich, an Air Force veteran, has never been shy about discussing his issues with President Trump, but the 5-time NBA champion coach usually keeps his political support quiet.

The hat comes weeks after Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr jokingly tweeted about an O'Rourke-Popovich presidential ticket in 2020.

