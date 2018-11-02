SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KTRK) --Just days before the election, current San Antonio Spurs and Team USA head coach Gregg Popovich was seen wearing a Beto O'Rourke hat at practice.
Popovich, an Air Force veteran, has never been shy about discussing his issues with President Trump, but the 5-time NBA champion coach usually keeps his political support quiet.
Think it’s clear who Popovich is supporting #Spurs #ElectionDay pic.twitter.com/KLSKZCy5F1— Jabari Young (@JabariJYoung) November 2, 2018
The hat comes weeks after Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr jokingly tweeted about an O'Rourke-Popovich presidential ticket in 2020.
Beto and Pop, 2020 https://t.co/6Uqaudenxo— Steve Kerr (@SteveKerr) October 9, 2018