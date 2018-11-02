Beto and Pop, 2020 https://t.co/6Uqaudenxo — Steve Kerr (@SteveKerr) October 9, 2018

Just days before the election, current San Antonio Spurs and Team USA head coach Gregg Popovich was seen wearing a Beto O'Rourke hat at practice.Popovich, an Air Force veteran, has never been shy about discussing his issues with President Trump, but the 5-time NBA champion coach usually keeps his political support quiet.The hat comes weeks after Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr jokingly tweeted about an O'Rourke-Popovich presidential ticket in 2020.