Sports

Marine running in Boston Marathon in honor of his fallen comrades pushes through pain to finish race

BOSTON, Massachusetts (KTRK) -- A U.S. Marine pushed through intense pain to cross the Boston Marathon finish line in honor of his fallen comrades.

Micah Herndon crawled on his hands and knees as he finished the race Monday.

"The worst pain I've ever experienced running," Herndon said.

It may have been physically painful, but Herndon has struggled with more pain emotionally.

"I watched my buddy get blown up on my 21st birthday," he said.

Herndon's run was in tribute to the memories of his two friends and journalist, Mark Juarez, Matthew Ballard and Rupert Hamer, that he knew while he served in Afghanistan.

He now runs with tags on his shoes in honor of them.

Even though his time fell short of his goal, he hopes his powerful display of determination can help inspire others who may be struggling.

"I will have setbacks in my life. I will go backwards. But it's how you respond going forward," Herndon said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsmassachusettsboston marathonmarinesafghanistan
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News