March Madness: Where will University of Houston and Prairie View end up in the brackets?

After over four months of basketball, the field of potential net-cutters will be whittled to 68 teams Sunday night and the brackets have officially been released.Where did the University of Houston and Prairie View end up in the bracket?The Houston Cougars were placed in the three seed and will be facing Georgia State at Tulsa, Oklahoma on Friday.While the Panthers will take on Dickinson on Thursday. The winner of that game will face Gonzaga.What paths will the teams take from there? Only three-weeks of basketball will tell.