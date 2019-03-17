Sports

March Madness: Where will University of Houston and Prairie View end up in the brackets?

EMBED <>More Videos

After over four months of basketball, the field of potential net-cutters will be whittled to 68 teams Sunday night and the brackets can officially be released.

After over four months of basketball, the field of potential net-cutters will be whittled to 68 teams Sunday night and the brackets have officially been released.

Where did the University of Houston and Prairie View end up in the bracket?

The Houston Cougars were placed in the three seed and will be facing Georgia State at Tulsa, Oklahoma on Friday.

While the Panthers will take on Dickinson on Thursday. The winner of that game will face Gonzaga.

What paths will the teams take from there? Only three-weeks of basketball will tell.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
sportsuniversity of houstoncollege basketballncaaprairie view a mmarch madnessbasketball
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Shelter in place issued for Deer Park after fire at ITC plant
Driver hits pedestrian while street racing
Man carries woman with cancer upstairs at RodeoHouston
Middle finger protected by the constitution, court rules
Power outages expected after car splits pole on Highway 6
Houston Astros manager AJ Hinch suspended for one game
Baby dies in foster care months after sister died in parent's care
Show More
90-year-old woman pulls gun on neighbors over yard
HCSO deputy injured after alleged attack by partygoers
Veteran convicted of burning neighbor's dogs, killing another
Netflix will cut 'Bird Box' footage months after outcry
Snooze button is more harmful than helpful, doctors say
More TOP STORIES News