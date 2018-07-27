SPORTS

Cricket in Houston: Businessman Tanweer Ahmed building largest complex in America

EMBED </>More Videos

Cricket complex coming to Houston (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
One of the more international sports is gaining popularity in Houston. Tanweer Ahmed has teamed up with Wolff Companies to build a new cricket complex in Waller County, which will be named the Prairie View Cricket Complex.

The complex will be located at the interchange of 290 and Liendo Parkway. It originally started with Wolff Companies forming the 68-acre Liendo Park. Ahmed then added 16 acres himself.

Ahmed has lived in Houston since 2007 and is passionate about cricket. He learned it in his hometown of Pakistan and currently plays for GACCI in the Houston Cricket League.

It will be a "one of a kind" complex, Ahmed said.

"In more than 50 years of business, this is one of our most exciting and gratifying transactions," said David Wolff, chairman and president of Wolff Companies. He also said this deal contributes to the growth of Houston and its diversity.

One of the main factors in this deal for Ahmed was convenience. He said this new location will be easiest to access for all involved and eventually have their league grow from 28 teams to as many as 50.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportssportsprairie view a&mHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
University of Houston Adaptive Athletics hosts wheelchair rugby camp
Texans starting to find groove at training camp
Clint Capela staying with Rockets on reported $90M extension
Meet the concha burger: Baseball's newest invention
More sports
SPORTS
Sources: Rockets strike 5-year deal to bring back Clint Capela
University of Houston Adaptive Athletics hosts wheelchair rugby camp
Texans starting to find groove at training camp
Clint Capela staying with Rockets on reported $90M extension
More Sports
Top Stories
Credit card skimmers discovered at gas stations in Harris Co.
Investigators seek tips in dozens of unsolved murders
Mother of 2 beaten over shopping cart in Walmart parking lot
Houston's Texas-shaped lazy river now open to the public
2 people thrown from crashing pickup trucks near Ellington Field
Clint Capela staying with Rockets on reported $90M extension
Attempted heist thwarted by officer at Memorial City Mall
Construction worker killed in forklift accident in the Heights
Show More
Man shot in neck while answering doorbell in N. Harris Co.
PR agency under fire for ad featuring ISIS beheading victim
Homeowner shoots teen burglary suspect in west Harris County
MASKED UP AND ARMED: Officers catch suspected robbers in the act
Toddler sickened in Mexico returning home to Houston
More News