It's only right to give an update on baby Verlander. Justin Verlander and Kate Upton were recently seen at Upton's celebration of her cover on the Maxim Top 100.Upton was also hosting the Maxim Top 100 event, which celebrates some of America's most beautiful and powerful women. This took place as the Astros were in southern California for a series against the Angels.Upton announced her pregnancy via Instagram on July 14. It will only be a matter of time before baby Verlander is here!