Jose Altuve's wife expecting baby girl

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Jose Altuve's wife, Nina Altuve, announced in an Instagram video Sunday that she is expecting!

The video highlighted a gender reveal celebration among their loved ones.

The couple's friends and family popped confetti cannons and celebrated as pink smoke and confetti filled the air.

This will be the second daughter for the Altuve family.

Jose and Nina have a 3-year-old daughter named Melanie.

In her post, Nina wrote ,"Surprise, we'll be 4! We'd like to thank God for for giving us the blessing to be parents again. Our hearts were going to burst with emotions when we saw the colors."

It wasn't clear when the new addition is due to arrive.

Congratulations Jose and Nina!

