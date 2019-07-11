JJ Watt debuts newest version of signature shoe

Watt has been in a partnership with Reebok since 2015.
The training shoe has been popular since its release. Watt mentioned that while the shoe has an "old school logo," it also possesses "new age technology."
Old School Logo.— JJ Watt (@JJWatt) July 9, 2019
New Age Technology.
Designed, built & tested rigorously over the past year.
The JJ III.
Available Next Week.
Unlock Early Access:https://t.co/9fpzdRayMg pic.twitter.com/PFDHY0nH41
He is still making it a priority to help the community. A fan sent Watt a picture of the first version of his shoes, which were beaten up.
Watt noticed the tweet and told the fan his first pair of JJ III's is on him.
This is how these shoes are meant to look after a good run! They’re meant to be worn, worked in & used to get the job done. I appreciate you putting them through the ringer!— JJ Watt (@JJWatt) July 9, 2019
Your first pair of JJ III’s is on me.
DM me your info. https://t.co/asA9QAK9CL
