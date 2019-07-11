Sports

JJ Watt debuts newest version of signature shoe

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- JJ Watt recently took to Twitter to debut the JJ III, the newest version of his signature shoe with Reebok.

Watt has been in a partnership with Reebok since 2015.

The training shoe has been popular since its release. Watt mentioned that while the shoe has an "old school logo," it also possesses "new age technology."



He is still making it a priority to help the community. A fan sent Watt a picture of the first version of his shoes, which were beaten up.

Watt noticed the tweet and told the fan his first pair of JJ III's is on him.



Want to receive early access to the JJ III? Now is your chance!

The shoes are set to be released next week. Fans who would like to receive early access can go here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportshoustonreebokhouston texansjj watt
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News