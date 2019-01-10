Thanks for admitting I’m better than you 😘 — Trevor Bauer (@BauerOutage) January 6, 2019

Instead of being obsessed with me and continuing to tweet me non stop, here are some options. A tutorial on how twitter works. @nikkigiless pic.twitter.com/rx929tQvVD — Trevor Bauer (@BauerOutage) January 7, 2019

I often defend myself against internet trolling, bullying and slander. My responses to fans are good-natured. I do not encourage any of my fans, followers, or friends to attack, insult or harass anyone on any social media platform, or in real life. There is no room for that in — Trevor Bauer (@BauerOutage) January 9, 2019

the world. I have been made aware that some of the interactions related to a specific Twitter exchange may have had a negative impact. That was not my intention. I will wield the responsibility of my public platform more responsibly in the future. — Trevor Bauer (@BauerOutage) January 9, 2019

Relax Tyler ... those World Series balls spin a little different.... 😭 https://t.co/MZ7iIPXhbC — Alex Bregman (@ABREG_1) May 1, 2018

Cleveland Indians pitcher Trevor Bauer has gotten into Twitter battles with Houston Astros' players before, but his latest fight was with one of their fans.It all started when Bauer responded to a tweet from Astros' third baseman Alex Bregman, telling Bregman, "Thanks for admitting I'm better than you."That's when Texas State University student Nikki Giles jokingly tweeted a response to Bauer, calling him her "new least favorite person in sports."The exchange between Bauer and Giles went back and forth, but it escalated when Bauer tagged her in more than 80 tweets and said she was obsessed with him.Giles told ABC13 she never expected their Twitter war to become what it did, but says Bauer's followers have been harassing her, sending her sexual, foul and hateful messages for days.Giles adds she contacted the Indians and Twitter about the messages, but has not yet heard back.On Wednesday, Bauer posted an apology online, saying he often defends himself against trolling, bullying and slander, but doesn't encourage his fans to attack anyone on social media.Giles said she accepted his apology because she doesn't have the energy to hold a grudge.The Astros and Bauer already have a bit of a history.Last May, Bauer added fuel to the allegations the Astros starting pitchers at the time, Justin Verlander, Gerrit Cole and Charlie Morton, used a sticky substance to doctor baseballs for increased spin.Bauer alluded that they may have used pine tar, which is banned from being used in live play on the mound.Many Astros' players fired back, including Bregman, who called him "Tyler" instead of Trevor.