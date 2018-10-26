The #Texans won big last night but it may have come at a cost: Source said the fear is WR Will Fuller suffered a season-ending knee injury. He’ll have an MRI today, but the initial diagnosis predicted bad news. Fuller had 124 yards receiving and a TD vs the #Dolphins. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 26, 2018

Houston Texans wide receiver Will Fuller may have torn his ACL after leaving Thursday night's game against the Miami Dolphins with a knee injury, according to reports.If it turns out Fuller did tear his ACL, he would be out for the rest of the season.The injury happened halfway through the fourth quarter when Fuller tried to catch a deep pass.He was checked out on the field and was able to walk off on his own.Texans' head coach Bill O'Brien didn't have much to say about Fuller's injury after the game."We had several guys, including Will, that were banged up tonight. So I'll have better information for you in the next few days. I have no idea right now," O'Brien said.Fuller had five catches for 124 yards, including a 73-yard touchdown before he left the game.Fuller missed a game earlier this season because of a hamstring injury.NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported via a source that Fuller is scheduled for an MRI on Friday.We could learn more about the injury when O'Brien talks to the media at 11 a.m.