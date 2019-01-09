SPORTS

Houston Texans nominate Santa Fe HS coach for NFL award

Houston Texans nominates Santa Fe HS coach for national award

SANTA FE, Texas (KTRK) --
The Houston Texans are nominating the Santa Fe High School head football coach for a prestigious award.

The team nominated Santa Fe Indians head coach Mark Kanipes for the Don Shula NFL High School Coach of the Year award.

Following the shooting tragedy at the campus last year, Coach Kanipes led his team to its first playoff appearance since 2009.

Kanipes was named District 12-5A2 Coach of the Year.

Two finalists get $15,000 from the NFL Foundation and will also attend Super Bowl XLIII in Atlanta.

Santa Fe football player's tattoo pays tribute to slain friend
Hunter Ferris wears a tattoo with the name of his friend who was killed in Santa Fe High School shooting

Santa Fe HS draws strength from community, opponents and Houston Texans in first football game since shooting
ABC13's Christine Dobbyn reports from Santa Fe High School, where the community took in the first Indians football game since last May's tragedy.

Christmas holidays somber for families of Santa Fe High School shooting victims
Families of Santa Fe High shooting victims spend holiday season without their loved ones.

