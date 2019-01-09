Houston Texans nominate Santa Fe HS coach for NFL award

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=4111358" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Hunter Ferris wears a tattoo with the name of his friend who was killed in Santa Fe High School shooting

The Houston Texans are nominating the Santa Fe High School head football coach for a prestigious award.The team nominated Santa Fe Indians head coach Mark Kanipes for the Don Shula NFL High School Coach of the Year award.Following the shooting tragedy at the campus last year, Coach Kanipes led his team to its first playoff appearance since 2009.Kanipes was named District 12-5A2 Coach of the Year.Two finalists get $15,000 from the NFL Foundation and will also attend Super Bowl XLIII in Atlanta.