HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Texans are back at NRG Stadium as they look to extend their winning streak to three against the Carolina Panthers.
Deshaun Watson is coming off one of his best performances in his young career against the Chargers, throwing for over 350 yards and three touchdowns.
The Texans' offensive line did a much better job of protecting Watson last week and the hope is that trend will continue.
A familiar face will be under Center for the Panthers. Kyle Allen, the former UH Cougar, was with the program for the 2016 and 2017 seasons.
There is also a sibling rivalry with today's matchup. Justin Reid of the Texans and Eric Reid of the Panthers are on opposing sidelines Sunday afternoon.
Houston Texans look to extend winning streak against Carolina Panthers
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More