Houston Texans fans aplenty on Bourbon Street ahead of MNF

NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana (KTRK) -- The first Texans game day of the team's 2019 season is surely a festive one, especially on Bourbon Street Monday afternoon.There were Houston Texans fans aplenty up and down the famed avenue in New Orleans ahead of the ball club's Week 1 matchup against the Saints, which is set for Monday Night Football.ABC13 community journalist Chaz Miller took in the color of a Texans-led Bourbon Street celebration to usher the season.Texans fans hung a flag for the team from one of the trademark balconies on the strip.The Texans faithful began showing up in the Big Easy over the weekend, with some already feeding on the cuisine made famous by the city.Many already in town said they want to carry over that appetite to a Texans win inside the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.The defending AFC South champs open the season Monday night at 6 p.m. on ABC13.