Sports

Texans fans bring their appetite to New Orleans craving a win

By
NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana (KTRK) -- In their Texas boots, rocking the red and blue, with J.J. Watt close by, Texans fans invaded Who Dat nation Sunday with an appetite.



"The pizza last night was excellent on Bourbon Street, I am just saying," Texans fan Laura Miller said.

"Anything seafood, I am all for it," Texans fan Denise Pernisi said.

From Beignets at Café Du Monde to breakfast at Mothers Cafe, you'll want to head to New Orleans ready to eat.

"It was two fried eggs, two sausage links, biscuits and cheesy grits," Texans fan Russell Morris said.



To fried oysters at Dragos, Texans fans came to the big easy hungry.

"Oh we are doing what the New Orleans people do. We walked down Bourbon Street, ate, drank, we ate seafood. We are here for the fun and the laughs," Texans fan Sabrina Williams said.

Joncy Rickett's mom is from New Orleans and a Saints fan.

"Not much you can do about that. We can't pick our moms, but we can pick our teams," Rickett said.

Sorry mom. The Houston native said he still has love for the soul food the city is known for.

"I like crawfish po boys and of course, seafood gumbo," Rickett said.
One thing bigger than their appetite for New Orleans cuisine, their hungrier for a victory Monday night.

"We are expecting a win, go Texans, go Texas," Williams said.

Follow Brhe Berry on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportslouisianafoodhouston texansnew orleans saints
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
83 people rescued from paddlewheel boat in Lake Conroe
Shuttle bus flips over after accident with SUV near IAH
Splendora ISD officer's door vandalized with swastika symbol and "pig"
Houston man survives Dorian on Bahamian island
Boys sell "Watt-a-sized" lemonade to go to Texans game
Multiple injured in high speed police chase that ended in crash
Time to get caught up! Here's a recap of everything you missed this weekend.
Show More
Couple accused spending $120K from accidental deposit
Tennessee adds boy's t-shirt design to store after he's bullied
2-year-old boy suffers brain swelling in red light crash
Rain chances return as we head into the work week
After mass shootings, hundreds urge TX Gov. to take action
More TOP STORIES News