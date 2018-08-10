Houston Rockets announce full schedule for 2018-2019

The Houston Rockets have announced their schedule for the 2018 preseason and the 2018-19 regular season.
Last season, the Rockets had a franchise record of 65 wins while advancing to the Western Conference Finals, with MVP James Harden leading the league.
The five-game preseason opens on Tuesday, Oct. 2 with the Rockets playing Memphis in the BBVA Compass Iron City Showdown in Birmingham, Alabama.
Another highlight for the preseason includes the Rockets hosting the Shanghai Sharks of the Chinese Basketball Association at Toyota Center on Tuesday, Oct. 9.
See the full schedule and ticket availability on the Houston Rockets website.
Related Topics:
sportsHouston RocketsNBAbasketballu.s. & worldHouston
sportsHouston RocketsNBAbasketballu.s. & worldHouston