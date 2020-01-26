Sports

Houston sports stars and local officials react to Kobe Bryant's death

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The death of basketball legend Kobe Bryant is a devastating loss for sports enthusiasts and fans across the nation.

Many Houston sports stars and local leaders are sharing their grief on social media to honor the star.

Former Houston Rocket Mario Elie shared a picture from when he matched-up with Bryant on the court.



J.J. Watt took to Twitter and appeared to be in complete disbelief.



Astros' pitcher Justin Verlander was also at a loss for words.



Houston leaders such as Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo and congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee also shared their condolences.





Olympic gymnast Simone Biles, who was named last year's AP Female Athlete of the Year, also took to Twitter, sharing a picture of Kobe with the U.S. gymnastics team.

