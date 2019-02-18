SPORTS

Houston ranked among the worst cities for football fans

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
WalletHub released a survey of the best and worst cities for football fans and it wasn't kind to the Bayou City.

Of the thirty cities with an NFL team, Houston ranks the fifth worst city.

Here are the bottom five NFL cities for football:
  1. Cleveland, Ohio
  2. Detroit, Michigan
  3. Jacksonville, Florida
  4. Chicago, Illinois
  5. Houston, Texas


How did we end up so low in the rankings? Our low rankings in fan engagement and stadium accessibility hurt our overall rating.

Our fans were ranked as one of the least engaged in the league. Houston ranks fourth to last in fan engagement.

Here are the least engaged fans by city:
  1. Los Angeles, California
  2. New York City, New York
  3. Jacksonville, Florida
  4. Houston, Texas
  5. Chicago, Illinois


NRG Stadium ranked among the least accessible stadiums. Fans that have driven to a game in Houston probably agree with this assessment.

Here are the least accessible stadiums by city:
  1. New York City, New York
  2. Chicago, Illinois
  3. Los Angeles, California
  4. Houston, Texas
  5. Philadelphia, Pennsylvania


You can see a full breakdown of the rankings here.
