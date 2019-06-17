Houston gym's newest concept takes fitness to new levels

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It may sound like an odd combination, but strength training in the pool is now a thing.Mekanix Calisthenics Gym's newest concept blends a strength training program in a pool. It is a new fun way to get fit and take your fitness to new levels."This workout, weight training in the pool, is perfect for all levels," says Justin Singer owner of Mekanix Calisthenics Gym. "We are only in three feet of water and it's coming up waist high."This fitness craze has caught the eye of several professional athletes from around town."Brian Peters, Brian Ching, Ryan Griffin is coming to train with us, a couple of the NBA guys."The workout brings the benefits of strength training without the wear and tear on your joints, but with the benefits of aerobic conditioning.The singer was inspired by Laird Hamilton and his wife Gabrielle Reece who pioneered the program.