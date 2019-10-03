Houston City Hall hosts pep rally to send Astros off into postseason

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston city officials and Astros fans are sending their team into postseason with a pep rally on Wednesday.Astros president of business operations Reid Ryan, general manager Jeff Luhnow, and players Josh Reddick and Chris Devenski will be present at Houston's City Hall for the 10 a.m. gathering.The team made a big request for fans ahead of the AL Division Series with Tampa Bay Rays: wear Astros gear.Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner will host the rally, and mascot Orbit and the Shooting Stars will also be on hand for the event.The 'Stros begin their title defense Friday afternoon at Minute Maid Park vs. the Rays.