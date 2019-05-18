Maurice "Termite" Watkins has had a legendary career. At the age of 16, he became the nation's youngest national Golden Gloves champion and turned professional. In 1980, he fought for the coveted world title at Caesar's Palace in Las Vegas, in a double main event that that featured Muhammad Ali and Larry Holmes.
These days, Watkins is coaching with a unique mission. He founded Fighter Nation, a gym in Cloverleaf that's giving gang members, ex-convicts and troubled youth a chance to turn their lives around.
ABC13 & You visited Watkins at Fighter Nation, where he shared his own inspiring journey, which led him to open the gym.
Houston boxing legend turning lives around
