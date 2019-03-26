Sports

Houston Astros players go undercover as Academy workers

Houston Astros players go undercover at Academy

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Typically, you would find Jake Marisnick and Tyler White take a swing at good pitches while playing for the Houston Astros.

But for one day, the role players took a swing at pitching customers with odd items while working for Academy Sports & Outdoors.

The current 'Stros, as well as former player and current broadcast analyst Geoff Blum, were the stars of a hidden camera stunt for the Texas sporting goods chain.

Jake as "Tom" and Tyler as "Jacob" try to encourage customers to buy Astros gear, but not everyone was interested.

The group are making the last minute charge for Astros fans ahead of opening day on Thursday.

