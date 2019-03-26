Houston Astros players go undercover as Academy workers

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5123972" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The Houston Astros released its new slogan for the upcoming season.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Typically, you would find Jake Marisnick and Tyler White take a swing at good pitches while playing for the Houston Astros.But for one day, the role players took a swing at pitching customers with odd items while working for Academy Sports & Outdoors.The current 'Stros, as well as former player and current broadcast analyst Geoff Blum, were the stars of a hidden camera stunt for the Texas sporting goods chain.Jake as "Tom" and Tyler as "Jacob" try to encourage customers to buy Astros gear, but not everyone was interested.You can watch their exploits in the video above.The group are making the last minute charge for Astros fans ahead of opening day on Thursday.