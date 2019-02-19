HOUSTON ASTROS

WINNING IN STYLE: Houston Astros have the best uniform in baseball, vote says

EMBED </>More Videos

Guns, shooting stars and rainbows, check out Houston Astros uniforms through the years

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The Houston Astros are already racking up wins, and they haven't even played their first Spring Training game yet.

To be fair, this victory is for having major style points.

MLB tweeted that the Astros have the best uniform in the league, which asked fans to vote.

The fight for best uniform came down to a foe that the 'Stros are used to facing when a situation comes down to the wire: The Los Angeles Dodgers.



As one Twitter user pointed out, "the Dodgers lose the championship again," a nod to the Astros' defeat of Los Angeles and becoming World Series champions in 2017.

Plenty of baseball fans in the comments didn't fancy the Astros as the winner of best uniform, but maybe they just haven't learned to appreciate the team's different looks through the years.

You can take a walk down uniform memory lane here.

EMBED More News Videos

Guns, shooting stars and rainbows, check out Houston Astros uniforms through the years

Related Topics:
sportsHouston AstrosMLBuniformsHouston
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HOUSTON ASTROS
Astros start full squad workouts for first time in 2019
Astros prep for first full squad workout of Spring Training
Astros stars sign off on new addition Michael Brantley
Houston's star athletes shine at the Houston Sports Awards
More Houston Astros
SPORTS
James Harden: Rockets needed consistent scoring reflected in streak
Yates HS Lions advance in basketball playoffs after huge win
VYPE Softball rankings powered by Barcelona Sports: Week 1
2019 franchise tag candidates and predictions for all 32 NFL teams
More Sports
Top Stories
HPD to end no-knock warrants after deadly raid: Police chief
Woman recalls 'no-knock' raid led by HPD officer under fire
Brothers told police Smollett was upset threatening letter didn't get enough attention, staged attack
New service keeps 'imperfect produce' from going to waste
Sen. Bernie Sanders announces 2020 presidential bid
Race to the airport: Your fastest and cheapest options
Man rescued from quicksand in snowstorm
The 60: Harris County ranked #1 for highest STD cases
Show More
Man killed in front of girlfriend in southeast Houston
Man killed after crashing into tree in north Houston
Family remembers man killed by HPD officer 22 years later
Houston Weather: Prepare for a cold, wet morning commute
Fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld of Chanel dies
More News