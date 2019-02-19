HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --The Houston Astros are already racking up wins, and they haven't even played their first Spring Training game yet.
To be fair, this victory is for having major style points.
MLB tweeted that the Astros have the best uniform in the league, which asked fans to vote.
The fight for best uniform came down to a foe that the 'Stros are used to facing when a situation comes down to the wire: The Los Angeles Dodgers.
We asked, you voted.— MLB (@MLB) February 19, 2019
The best uniform set in The Show? The @astros! pic.twitter.com/CLovT2QJMR
February 19, 2019
As one Twitter user pointed out, "the Dodgers lose the championship again," a nod to the Astros' defeat of Los Angeles and becoming World Series champions in 2017.
Plenty of baseball fans in the comments didn't fancy the Astros as the winner of best uniform, but maybe they just haven't learned to appreciate the team's different looks through the years.
You can take a walk down uniform memory lane here.