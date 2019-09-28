Sports

Houston Astros clinch No. 1 seed for American League playoffs

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- With their 4-0 win over the Angels Friday night, the Astros clinched the No. 1 seed in the American League for the upcoming playoffs.

Because they possess the No. 1, the AL playoffs will have to run through Houston, should they have a deep playoff run. Home field advantage will run through the ALCS, but there's still a chance the Astros clinch home field for the World Series.

The magic number for the Astros to clinch home field advantage through the World Series is 1.



All it takes to have the entire MLB playoffs run through Houston is an Astros win or Dodgers loss.

The Astros and Dodgers are once again two of the top teams in the playoffs. They faced off in the 2017 World Series.

The Astros face the Angels again on Saturday, so home field advantage for the World Series could be wrapped up shortly.



The Astros currently sit at 105-55, which is a a franchise record for most wins in a season. It surpassed 2018's record of 103 wins.
