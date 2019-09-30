Sports

Here's what time the Astros play their first 2 playoff games

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- While the Astros still wait to know who they face first in the postseason, they know what time they get to host their mystery opponents.

Major League Baseball announced that the Astros will host Game 1 of their American League Division Series on Friday, Oct. 4, with a first pitch scheduled at 1:05 p.m.

Game 2 will also be in Houston, set for Saturday, Oct. 5, with a first pitch of 8:07 p.m. Minute Maid Park gets to host the first two games and, if necessary, Game 5 of the best-of-five series.

The Astros, who clinched homefield advantage throughout the postseason, should know who they face Wednesday night. The Oakland Athletics host the Tampa Bay Rays at 7:09 p.m. that night in the AL Wild Card game. The winner heads to Minute Maid Park for the ALDS.

As of Monday night, the first pitch times for Games 3-5 were still to be determined.

Houston wrapped up the regular season Sunday afternoon with an 8-5 win over the Los Angeles Angels. The Astros finished their historic regular season 107-55, a franchise record for most wins in a season and the best record in baseball for the 2019 season.

This season also marks the third straight year the Astros won the AL West.

AL DIVISION SERIES SCHEDULE:
  • GAME 1, FRIDAY, OCT. 4: AL Wild Card winner at Houston, 1:05 p.m.
  • GAME 2, SATURDAY, OCT. 5: Wild Card at Houston, 8:07 p.m.
  • GAME 3, MONDAY, OCT. 7: Houston at Wild Card, Time TBD
  • GAME 4, TUESDAY, OCT. 8: Houston at Wild Card, Time TBD*
  • GAME 5, THURSDAY, OCT. 10: Wild Card at Houston, Time TBD*
* - if necessary

