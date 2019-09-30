Here's what time the Astros play their first 2 playoff games

Major League Baseball announced that the Astros will host Game 1 of their American League Division Series on Friday, Oct. 4, with a first pitch scheduled at 1:05 p.m.
Game 2 will also be in Houston, set for Saturday, Oct. 5, with a first pitch of 8:07 p.m. Minute Maid Park gets to host the first two games and, if necessary, Game 5 of the best-of-five series.
The Astros, who clinched homefield advantage throughout the postseason, should know who they face Wednesday night. The Oakland Athletics host the Tampa Bay Rays at 7:09 p.m. that night in the AL Wild Card game. The winner heads to Minute Maid Park for the ALDS.
As of Monday night, the first pitch times for Games 3-5 were still to be determined.
Houston wrapped up the regular season Sunday afternoon with an 8-5 win over the Los Angeles Angels. The Astros finished their historic regular season 107-55, a franchise record for most wins in a season and the best record in baseball for the 2019 season.
This season also marks the third straight year the Astros won the AL West.
AL DIVISION SERIES SCHEDULE:
- GAME 1, FRIDAY, OCT. 4: AL Wild Card winner at Houston, 1:05 p.m.
- GAME 2, SATURDAY, OCT. 5: Wild Card at Houston, 8:07 p.m.
- GAME 3, MONDAY, OCT. 7: Houston at Wild Card, Time TBD
- GAME 4, TUESDAY, OCT. 8: Houston at Wild Card, Time TBD*
- GAME 5, THURSDAY, OCT. 10: Wild Card at Houston, Time TBD*
