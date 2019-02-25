If last Saturday's win in the hostile territory of Golden State still hasn't proven it, the Houston Rockets have used this season to rise to the occasion.Against the backdrop of losing the hottest scorer in the game, while also having to defend four all-stars, the Rockets used ball movement and defense to vanquish the defending champion Warriors and improve to 3-0 on the season against the West's No. 1 seed.Still, the Rockets could always use the services of possible repeat MVP, James Harden, whose streak of scoring 30 or more points ended at 32 games Monday, as the Rockets defeated the Atlanta Hawks, 119-111.Harden was listed as questionable prior to the game, but suited up and logged 36 minutes in the win. He was scratched out of the Golden State game with a cervical sprain, which he sustained against the Lakers just two days before.The guard finished with 28 points, five rebounds and four assists while shooting 7-for-21 from the floor.Fortunately for Harden, the combination of Chris Paul, Eric Gordon and Gerald Green combined for 47 points to propel H-Town to the win.The Rockets now sit at 35-25 on the season and fifth in the Western Conference.