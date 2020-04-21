Rob Gronkowski to join Tom Brady in Tampa Bay, sources say

Trade, pending physical: Patriots are trading TE Rob Gronkowski and a seventh-round pick to the Buccaneers for a fourth-round pick, source tells ESPN. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 21, 2020

Tampa Bay was the only place that Rob Gronkowski wanted it was willing to play, per league source. So if Gronkowski passes his physical, he will get his wish. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 21, 2020

And further confirmation from Rob Gronkowski’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, who texted ESPN: “Pending the physical, Rob has agreed to play for Tampa this season. He will honor his current contract at this time.” — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 21, 2020

Buccaneers now are poised to have three notable tight ends - Rob Gronkowski, OJ Howard and Cameron Brate - on their roster.



Two days before the draft, they do not have any pending trade for Howard. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 21, 2020

TAMPA, Florida -- The Patriots have agreed to trade Rob Gronkowski to the Buccaneers, pending a physical, in a deal that reunites the retired tight end with Tom Brady in Tampa Bay.Gronkowski's agent Drew Rosenhaus confirmed Tuesday to ESPN's Adam Schefter that his client was traded to the Buccaneers."Pending the physical, Rob has agreed to play for Tampa this season," Rosenhaus told Schefter. "He will honor his current contract at this time."The Patriots will receive a fourth-round draft pick while the Buccaneers also receive a seventh-round pick in the trade, the source told Schefter.