GO FOR LAUNCH! Zack Greinke debuts for Houston Astros

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Astros adding Zack Greinke to an already powerful roster broke trade deadline day in the Majors.Six days after the swap for the pitching ace, the former AL Cy Young Award winner gets the chance to confirm whether general manager Jeff Luhnow's move is well worth the price.Tuesday marks Greinke's Astros debut in his start at home against the Colorado Rockies, a familiar foe from his time in Arizona and the Los Angeles Dodgers.Greinke last pitched July 31, literally hours before that day's trade deadline, in a Diamondbacks loss at Yankee Stadium.For the season, Greinke is 10-4 entering Tuesday with a 2.90 ERA.While he's known for his quiet but intense demeanor on the hill, Greinke, who turns 36 in October, had to wait for his start, which came after two other deadline day acquisitions, Aaron Sanchez and Joe Biagini, took part in a combined no-hitter on Saturday.So, no pressure, right?As it stands momentarily, Grienke is slated as the No. 2 starter in the rotation, bumping another legitimate ace, Gerrit Cole, to third in the order. Justin Verlander, the Astros' ace, earned a win on Sunday.