What to know about superstar pitcher Zack Greinke

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5433278" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Astros trade for All-Star pitcher Zach Greinke, minutes before deadline.

Zack Greinke has become a household name in Major League Baseball.From the time he was called up in 2004, Greinke has struck out over 2,500 batters over his career.He's a former AL Cy Young Award winner and the owner of two big contracts during his playing time. He also owns six All-Star Game selections, and now that he's landed in Houston, he could be in line for more nods.So where did he come from? He's a native of central Florida, where he built his baseball acumen. During his time at Apopka High School, Greinke cut his teeth as a shortstop, but he transitioned successfully as a right-handed pitcher.He attracted interest from Major League teams, eventually garnering a sixth overall pick in the 2002 MLB Draft by the Kansas City Royals.Over his career, he has landed in Milwaukee, Los Angeles - with the Angels and Dodgers, and Arizona.With the Royals, for whom he spent the majority of his playing time, he grabbed his Cy Young Award. But his time in baseball nearly ended when he took a leave of absence in the 2006 season to deal with depression and anxiety.After that, he achieved his profession's biggest honors and fetched big contracts with the Dodgers and Diamondbacks, becoming one of the highest-paid athletes in the world, according to Forbes. In 2018, he was No. 81 on the Forbes' top 100, earning a reported $24.2 million the year before.Zack is married to Emily Greinke, whom he met while they were in high school. The couple have two sons, Bode and Griffin.