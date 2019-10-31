Gerrit Cole's open letter thanks 'friendly, welcoming' Astros fans

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- While Gerrit Cole's post-World Series demeanor has drawn strong opinions in the sports world, the newly minted free agent pitcher is spending the day after the heartbreaking loss to thank Houston and the Astros fans for making it feel like home to him.On Thursday afternoon, the pitching ace, who is likely to go elsewhere for a new contract, admitted the Game 7 loss, in which he was available but not used, was tough for him and the team.He also admitted that it's not easier to cope the day after."Houston, last night was a tough one for us and the heartbreak hasn't gotten any easier today," Cole started in his open letter.But, the Cy Young Award contender glowed about the city since he arrived via trade in 2018."Before I became an Astro I didn't know much about Houston, but after just two years you have made it feel like home," he continued,While Cole didn't give specifics as to his future in his current home, he made sure to compliment the fanbase."Playing in front (of) you is really something special and has been such an honor. The incredible support and passionate roars inspire our team to play at (the) highest level we possibly can. This is a relationship between a team and (its) fans like no other that I know," Cole said."Thank you for making us better people and better players. This was a great season. We have a lot to be proud of," Cole concluded.Cole appeared withdrawn from any allegiance to the team when he met with reporters Wednesday night following the loss.When he was asked about his chances of coming back to Houston, he said, "I don't know."