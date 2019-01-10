Next Sunday’s game will mark the first time in @NFL history that two Super Bowl MVP quarterbacks from the same high school will face each other in a playoff game. #FolesvsBrees #ChapMagic #GoChaps pic.twitter.com/VlEcSJoSiq — WestlakeNation (@Westlake_Nation) January 7, 2019

Sunday's NFC Divisional Round matchup between the New Orleans Saints and Philadelphia Eagles is set to make history between the two star quarterbacks.Saints quarterback Drew Brees and Eagles quarterback Nick Foles not only share a special bond, but will make NFL history in their showdown.It will be the first time former Super Bowl MVP quarterbacks from the same high school will face each other in a playoff game.The two quarterbacks graduated from Austin Westlake, where they both achieved tremendous success for the Chaparrals.Brees, who graduated in 1996, went 28-0-1 during his time in Austin, finishing his high school career by winning the 5A Texas High School Football state championship.Foles graduated in 2007 after accumulating 5,658 yards and 56 touchdowns in his two years as a starter, breaking numerous records formerly held by Brees.The two have faced off before in the playoffs, with the Saints defeating the Eagles 26-24.