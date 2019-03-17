Former Boxing champ Raul Marquez's son follows in his footsteps

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Former boxing champ, Raul Marquez has quite the boxing family.His 18 year-old-son Giovanni, is fresh off a Houston Golden Gloves championship who has set his eyes on the Olympics.We covered the Marquez family since Giovanni was in diapers. Now he is an 18-year-old senior, at Summer Creek High School.After winning his Golden Gloves division in Houston, Giovanni is headed to Reno, Nevada next week to participate in the national qualifiers.If Marquez makes it to the final, he will be invited to the Olympic trials.