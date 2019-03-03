ESPN's College GameDay visited University of Houston's Fertitta Center

For the first time in Coogs history, ESPN College GameDay came to H-Town. Unfortunately, they fell to the Knights in a close game 69-64.
This is what it sounds like when you’re on @CollegeGameDay! This is the first time in @UHCougarMBK history that the show is spotlighting the basketball program. More: https://t.co/8i3BZabRBJ pic.twitter.com/o3K8IVApWF— Houston Sports (@abc13sports) March 2, 2019
The loss was only the second of the season leaving UH at 26-2.
NOTHIN’ BUT NET: the #COOGS got these hats for #ESPN College Game Day - what do you think?@espn @UHouston https://t.co/UiCw2QOyyu pic.twitter.com/QTEedy4mjf— Katherine Marchand (@KatherineMABC13) March 2, 2019
@KatherineMABC13 is live inside Fertitta Center covering @CollegeGameDay! Check out the newscast now to see more behind the scenes action: https://t.co/hnew0o2RhE pic.twitter.com/s8HNWU2Oig— Houston Sports (@abc13sports) March 2, 2019
