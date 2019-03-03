ESPN's College GameDay visited University of Houston's Fertitta Center

This is what it sounds like when you’re on @CollegeGameDay! This is the first time in @UHCougarMBK history that the show is spotlighting the basketball program. More: https://t.co/8i3BZabRBJ pic.twitter.com/o3K8IVApWF — Houston Sports (@abc13sports) March 2, 2019

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- ESPN was live in Houston to cover the University of Houston Cougars versus' the University of Central Florida's knights.For the first time in Coogs history, ESPN College GameDay came to H-Town. Unfortunately, they fell to the Knights in a close game 69-64.The loss was only the second of the season leaving UH at 26-2.