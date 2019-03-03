Sports

ESPN's College GameDay visited University of Houston's Fertitta Center

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- ESPN was live in Houston to cover the University of Houston Cougars versus' the University of Central Florida's knights.

For the first time in Coogs history, ESPN College GameDay came to H-Town. Unfortunately, they fell to the Knights in a close game 69-64.



The loss was only the second of the season leaving UH at 26-2.




