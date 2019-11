Whose my biggest London fan ? Two tickets for whoever that is! — Deandre Hopkins (@DeAndreHopkins) November 2, 2019

LONDON (KTRK) -- Texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins had a deal for a pair of lucky London fans.Tickets to the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium on Sunday.Hopkins made the offer on Twitter Saturday afternoon, but later removed it. Less than an hour after he posted, it has 35 Retweets and more than 560 likes.There's no word on if Hopkins made a decision on the winners.The Texans kick-off at 8:30 a.m. Houston time on Sunday.