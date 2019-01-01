SPORTS

West Virginia's Dana Holgorsen to become new University of Houston head football coach

What to know about potential UH head coach Dana Holgorsen.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
West Virginia Mountaineers head coach Dana Holgorsen is headed to the University of Houston.

He will take over the school's football program after UH fired head coach Major Applewhite on Sunday.
RELATED: UH football parting ways with head coach Major Applewhite

Under Applewhite, the Cougars finished 8-5 this season after getting embarrassed 70-14 by the Army Black Knights in the Armed Forces Bowl.

This will be a return to the Bayou City for Holgorsen, who was the University of Houston's offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach during the 2008 and 2009 seasons under Kevin Sumlin.

A contract is currently in the works. The exact details of the deal have not been revealed.
