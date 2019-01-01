West Virginia Mountaineers head coach Dana Holgorsen is headed to the University of Houston.He will take over the school's football program after UH fired head coach Major Applewhite on Sunday.Under Applewhite, the Cougars finished 8-5 this season after getting embarrassed 70-14 by the Army Black Knights in the Armed Forces Bowl.This will be a return to the Bayou City for Holgorsen, who was the University of Houston's offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach during the 2008 and 2009 seasons under Kevin Sumlin.A contract is currently in the works. The exact details of the deal have not been revealed.