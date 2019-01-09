HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --No one in sports is epitomizing the #blessed feeling this week than Clemson's National Championship-winning head coach, Dabo Swinney.
Despite appearing business-like Wednesday in Houston for the Bear Bryant Awards gala, Swinney's upbeat attitude two days after his team dominated former champion Alabama stuck out, especially with him appearing without other awards contenders, Nick Saban and Brian Kelly.
Swinney, who earned his second national title in three seasons at Clemson, addressed media before the gala at the Post Oak Hotel, remarking on former alumni who are making it big for the Houston Texans.
Swinney is a favorite to win the 2018 season award for the best college football head coach. In fact, he won back-to-back honors after the 2015 and 2016 seasons.
Other nominees include Bill Clark of Alabama-Birmingham; Josh Heubel of Central Florida; Jeff Monken of Army; and Jeff Tedford of Fresno State.
