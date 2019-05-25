McKinney learned from some greats on his way to TSU

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Clarence McKinney is back at home in Houston.McKinney took over as football coach at Texas Southern University in December, and grew up in this very neighborhood.He coached, and even played at nearby Yates. "It always feels good to come back to home," says McKinney. "I walk around the neighborhood and everyone is excited about me being back at home. I am excited about being back at home, and it feels good."McKinney has coached at UH and Texas A&M.He learned from some of the brightest offensive minds in the game. "Kevin Sumlin, Dana Holgersen, Kliff Kingsbury, the list goes on. This has been a great experience to see."Texas Southern has their work cut of for them, only winning two games last year.McKinney is up to the challenge, and says everyone is excited about the team's future."It is my job and our job, and the football team to keep people excited. We are working hard, and hopefully we can win a lot more games than we have in the past. The guys have really put in the work," McKinney said.